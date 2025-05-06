Thune: Republicans Fighting to Prevent Democrats’ Small Business Tax Hike

“[I]f we don’t extend and make permanent the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, at the end of this year, our small businesses are going to be facing a $600 billion tax hike. And that is what the Democrats here are going to be voting for if they choose not to work with us …”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke at a press conference with Senate Republican leadership.