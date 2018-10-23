Thune, Rounds, Daugaard, Jackley
Endorse Noem for Governor
SIOUX FALLS – Senator John Thune, Senator Mike Rounds, Governor Dennis Daugaard, and Attorney General Marty Jackley today endorsed Kristi Noem for governor of South Dakota.
“Through the political process, it’s our duty to protect everything special about this place that we call home, and with so much at stake in the race for governor, we believe it is also our duty to explain why we are behind Kristi Noem for governor,” Thune, Rounds, Daugaard, and Jackley wrote. “All four of us believe that Kristi will make a very good governor…. We know she will work hard to protect our values and lead our state in the right direction…. Please join us in casting your ballot for Kristi Noem on November 6.”
We believe that South Dakota’s future is at stake. The governor not only sets the policy tone, but also appoints judges, supreme court justices, legislative vacancies, and hundreds of citizens to policy-setting state boards and commissions. Those appointments are too important to the future of our state to entrust them to anyone other than a commonsense conservative.
Our state has been blessed. Through the political process, it’s our duty to protect everything special about this place that we call home, and with so much at stake in the race for governor, we believe it is also our duty to explain why we are behind Kristi Noem for governor.
Everything we’ve recently accomplished as Republicans was made possible through teamwork. We’ve seen Kristi fight. She was instrumental in passing a five-year farm bill that included strong crop insurance and livestock disaster programs. She was a chief architect behind the recent tax cuts, which put more than $2,400 in the pockets of the average South Dakota family. She’s successfully fought to expand support for the Lewis & Clark Project East River and the Mountain Pine Beetle effort West River. Kristi Noem has delivered results – and she’ll deliver results again as governor.
Kristi has a plan for South Dakota. She’s offered highly detailed proposals to improve our schools, keep more young people in the state, and protect our way of life – all without raising taxes or growing state government.
All four of us believe that Kristi will make a very good governor and continue to provide tremendous Republican leadership for our state. We know she will work hard to protect our values and lead our state in the right direction.
To tackle this role, however, Kristi Noem needs your vote.
Thank you for your continued support. Please join us in casting your ballot for Kristi Noem on November 6.
Sincerely,
John Thune
Mike Rounds
Dennis Daugaard
Marty Jackley
P.S. When you vote in November, please bring a Republican to the polls with you. We’re seeing sky-high Democratic turnout, and we don’t want any setbacks here in South Dakota. You’ve helped us win so many victories in the past, and we have some incredible things ahead. Vote Kristi Noem on November 6.
Paid for by Kristi for Governor
Way to go!
Jackley is in–big blow to Sutton!
Jackley was never going to endorse Sutton. the only thing left was if he was going to endorse anyone. this is a bit of a surprise to Jackley supporters as there was some some hard feelings for the way the race went down…
Glad to see this.
Time to defeat Bernie Sutton!
agree
All the GOPers are coming home.
The Sutton wagon load of lies and taxes is being derailed!
A few days ago, someone posted Kristi had split the GOP so much that Jackley wouldn’t be supporting her. It’s going to be a difficult day for them… safe space!
Lol. It looks like the liberals got sucked in by Jackley. Hilarious.
Can 60-40 now be possible?
I believe is is.
Jackley is a class act. He is putting the welfare of the state above any feelings he may have had resulting from the primary. Thank you Marty!
Marty did the right thing and it shows he does care about our state. His support has redeemed my respect for him and it shows he has character. Things will be looking up for him.