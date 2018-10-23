Thune, Rounds, Daugaard, Jackley

Endorse Noem for Governor

SIOUX FALLS – Senator John Thune, Senator Mike Rounds, Governor Dennis Daugaard, and Attorney General Marty Jackley today endorsed Kristi Noem for governor of South Dakota.

We believe that South Dakota’s future is at stake. The governor not only sets the policy tone, but also appoints judges, supreme court justices, legislative vacancies, and hundreds of citizens to policy-setting state boards and commissions. Those appointments are too important to the future of our state to entrust them to anyone other than a commonsense conservative.

Our state has been blessed. Through the political process, it’s our duty to protect everything special about this place that we call home, and with so much at stake in the race for governor, we believe it is also our duty to explain why we are behind Kristi Noem for governor.

Everything we’ve recently accomplished as Republicans was made possible through teamwork. We’ve seen Kristi fight. She was instrumental in passing a five-year farm bill that included strong crop insurance and livestock disaster programs. She was a chief architect behind the recent tax cuts, which put more than $2,400 in the pockets of the average South Dakota family. She’s successfully fought to expand support for the Lewis & Clark Project East River and the Mountain Pine Beetle effort West River. Kristi Noem has delivered results – and she’ll deliver results again as governor.

Kristi has a plan for South Dakota. She’s offered highly detailed proposals to improve our schools, keep more young people in the state, and protect our way of life – all without raising taxes or growing state government.

All four of us believe that Kristi will make a very good governor and continue to provide tremendous Republican leadership for our state. We know she will work hard to protect our values and lead our state in the right direction.

To tackle this role, however, Kristi Noem needs your vote.

Thank you for your continued support. Please join us in casting your ballot for Kristi Noem on November 6.

Sincerely,

John Thune

Mike Rounds

Dennis Daugaard

Marty Jackley

P.S. When you vote in November, please bring a Republican to the polls with you. We’re seeing sky-high Democratic turnout, and we don’t want any setbacks here in South Dakota. You’ve helped us win so many victories in the past, and we have some incredible things ahead. Vote Kristi Noem on November 6.

Paid for by Kristi for Governor

