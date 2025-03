Thune: Senate Committed to Delivering on President Trump’s Agenda

“I’m looking forward to taking up our budget resolution in the very near future, so that we can deliver permanent tax relief for Americans, provide certainty to the economy, and make a transformational investment in border, energy, and national security.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor:

