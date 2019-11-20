Thune: Senate Confirming Well-Qualified Judges at Record Pace

“I’m proud that we’re putting judges on the bench who will rule according to the law and the Constitution … not their personal opinions, their political beliefs, or the political party of the individuals before their court.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Senate’s latest action on judicial confirmations. With the confirmations of Justices Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa, the Senate has now confirmed 48 appellate court judges during this administration – more appellate court judges than had been confirmed at this point in any of the previous five presidential administrations.