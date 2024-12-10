Thune: Senate ready to take care of people’s business when it comes to energy, border

From Twitter, Senator John Thune briefs reporters on how Republicans intend to run the US Senate in coming months:

The Schumer standard cannot be the new normal in the Senate – and I assure the American people, it will not be next year.

Senate Republicans are ready to get to work delivering on President Trump’s agenda. pic.twitter.com/7lkoOyoE3W

— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) December 10, 2024