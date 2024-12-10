From Twitter, Senator John Thune briefs reporters on how Republicans intend to run the US Senate in coming months:
The Schumer standard cannot be the new normal in the Senate – and I assure the American people, it will not be next year.
Senate Republicans are ready to get to work delivering on President Trump’s agenda. pic.twitter.com/7lkoOyoE3W
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) December 10, 2024
One thought on “Thune: Senate ready to take care of people’s business when it comes to energy, border”
Here we go