Thune: Senate Republicans Continue to Fight for Additional Relief Funding as First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines are Distributed

“We can pass additional relief legislation this week. In the words of the majority leader, let’s get this done.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines and celebrated that 100 million Americans are expected to be vaccinated by March 2021. Thune highlighted the significant progress that has been made, but he noted that Congress’s work toward providing additional COVID-19 relief is not over. He encouraged his Democrat colleagues to join Republicans to pass a bipartisan relief bill for the American people before Christmas.