Notice: Undefined index: FPBDR_DateFrom in /home/pp669152/public_html/wp-content/plugins/filter-posts-by-date-range/filter-posts-by-daterange.php on line 80
Notice: Undefined index: FPBDR_DateTo in /home/pp669152/public_html/wp-content/plugins/filter-posts-by-date-range/filter-posts-by-daterange.php on line 81
Thune: Senate Republicans Work to Stop Fentanyl From Taking More American Lives
“One in three Americans knows someone who has died of a drug overdose. We’re losing young people. Teenagers. Young parents. People with bright lives ahead of them.”
Click here to watch the video.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor.