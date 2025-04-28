Thune: Senate to Prioritize Budget Reconciliation, Nominations, Repealing Burdensome Biden Regulations
“As I’ve said before, we can do this the easy way or the hard way.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor:
10 thoughts on “Thune: Senate to Prioritize Budget Reconciliation, Nominations, Repealing Burdensome Biden Regulations”
How are they preparing for the upcoming supply shortages. Its weird seeing ports empty of ships because of trumps poor economic plan.nothing like losing money in your retirement and paying more for goods.
what upcoming supply shortages? you mean they are finally catching up at the ports, unloading the backlog of cargo that started piling up during the pandemic because there were not enough workers to unload them?
The only supply shortage I have seen is the absence of Eggland’s Best Omega eggs in the grocery store. That is the result of avian influenza, unless the flax seeds the chickens need to produce those eggs are in short supply. Maybe that is the problem. Maybe our farmers need to be planting flax. Linen is making a comeback, too, as many people are finding it preferable to polyester.
The economy isn’t tanking. People are moving their money around, and that’s it. There are plenty of jobs.
People aren’t moving their money around, they are moving it out. It is disappearing from both the bond and stock market. Go look at the trucking jobs currently and tell me that empty ports was normal pre-covid. This is a clown show.
When you can’t persuade with good ideas, then you must coerce. Republicans are likely going to pay the price of shoving this down unwilling citizens’ throats. And though South Dakota Republicans will probably willingly follow the current administration off the cliff, people around the country – the voters who put Trump in charge – are angry. We’ll see how happy everyone is when the bovine excrement hits the fan in the next few weeks. It’s going to be epic.
Can you spell s-y-c-o-p-h-a-n-t? Our economy — “the envy of the world” prior to the grand gold-plated January 20 inauguration — is cratering. So are the stock markets and our 401k’s and the dollar and Trump’s poll numbers and, last but not least, our formerly stellar worldwide reputation as a beacon of hope, human rights, democracy and the rule of law.
So too have the loyalty and goodwill of our NATO allies, Canada, and our former friends in Asia vanished in a mere three months of ridiculous ham-handed stop and go tariffs. Tariff whiplash is a new business ailment that might be fatal for some, or require extended rehabilitation for many others.
The missing container ships and empty store shelves are coming soon as the next great moment of “liberation”.
Kind of feels like a hollow “victory”, doesn’t it Senator Thune?
Senator Thune worked overtime to secure the confirmation of cabinet secretaries Pete Hegseth and RFK, Jr. How has that worked out for the country? I would also like to understand how the $5 trillion increase he plans to add to the federal debt is so great for the people of the country.
Kamala-lovers coming back to life.
Middle school insults are back. Glad your mommy let you play with her iPad again.
Thune Dashle-ing himself use a bit painful to watch.
Thune supporting the president supported by 70 percent of his state is the exact opposite of what Daschle did.