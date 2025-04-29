Thune, Smith Reintroduce Legislation to Expand and Strengthen Local Meat Processing Capabilities

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) today reintroduced the Strengthening Local Processing Act, legislation that would provide support to America’s small meat and poultry processors to help strengthen and upgrade their operations. The bill would give small meat processors more access to information that is critical to food safety planning, allow for more inspector-approved meat products to be sold across state lines, and direct resources toward training, education, and technical assistance grants.

“South Dakota’s producers work hard to raise high-quality livestock and play a critical role in our nation’s food supply,” said Thune. “It’s important that we invest in expanding local processing capabilities to help them meet consumer demand. My legislation would help our small meat and poultry processors bolster their operations and provide them with more local marketing opportunities.”

“Minnesota is proud to be the largest turkey producer in the country, and we know that a strong meat and poultry processing industry is critical to maintaining a stable economy, especially for Minnesota’s farmers,” said Smith. “Right now, just a handful of large companies have come to dominate the industry, which means higher prices for consumers and shrinking earnings for farmers. I’m glad to introduce this bill with Senator Thune to help even the playing field for local Minnesota meat and poultry processers, expand business markets for small producers, and keep food local for Minnesotans at the grocery store.”

“The Strengthening Local Processing Act would assist and encourage small local processors in rural areas to expand processing capacity,” said Scott VanderWal, president of the South Dakota Farm Bureau. “In recent years, we have seen increased consumer demand for locally sourced and processed meat products, and livestock producers are just as anxious to have access to additional local markets.”

“Consumers and producers alike benefit from buying and selling locally raised beef, but challenges remain due to the supply of market-ready cattle and limited processing capacity,” said Warren Symens, president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association. “The Strengthening Local Processing Act addresses these issues by providing resources that support expanded processing opportunities. We appreciate Senator Thune’s engagement with industry leaders and taking the steps to address the shortage of processing facilities in South Dakota.”

“The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC) applauds Senators Thune and Smith for leading the way on this bill, which will address real and continuing needs for small processing plants and the producers they serve, and foster a stronger sustainable livestock sector overall,” said NSAC Policy Specialist Connor Kippe. “NSAC and small processors across the country are pleased to see the introduction of this bill, which reflects key priorities identified by our coalition members and partners engaged in the regional processing sector.”

“The National Deer Association (NDA) is proud to support the Strengthening Local Processing Act, as this bill would provide necessary resources for bolstering our nation’s small and very small meat processors,” said Nick Pinizzotto, chief executive officer of the NDA. “These businesses are responsible for the bulk of our country’s custom-exempt wild game processing, which is fundamental to our ability to both manage deer populations and process that lean, natural protein. We appreciate Sen. Thune’s leadership on this issue and look forward to working with him to get this bill to the president’s desk.”

Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Jim Baird (R-Ind.) and Chellie Pingree (D-Maine).

