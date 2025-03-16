Thune Statement on Air Strikes in Yemen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement:

“Today’s air strikes in Yemen sent a clear and unambiguous message to our adversaries around the world: attacking the United States and our allies will not be tolerated,” said Thune. “I applaud President Trump for taking this long overdue decisive action the American people deserve and expect to keep American servicemembers, maritime shipping, and our allies safe from Houthi terrorists. Bad actors around the globe must understand there are consequences for their actions, and we now have a president who’s willing to hold them accountable.”

###