Thune Statement on Finance Committee Passage of USMCA

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade policy, today spoke on the importance of passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) before the committee approved it by a strong bipartisan vote of 25-3.

“When I talk to farmers and ranchers at home in South Dakota, they emphasize that among the most important things Washington can do to boost our agriculture economy is to take action on trade agreements,” said Thune. “Farmers and ranchers need access to new and expanded markets for their products. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement would help meet those needs. By passing USMCA out of the Finance Committee today, we are one step closer to bringing much-needed relief to farmers and ranchers in South Dakota and the rest of the United States.”

