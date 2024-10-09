Thune Statement on Passing of Former Senator Tim Johnson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement on the passing of former Sen. Tim Johnson.

“Kimberley and I join all South Dakotans in mourning the loss of former Senator Tim Johnson,” said Thune. “Known for his tenacity and work ethic, Tim was a steadfast leader who dedicated his life to serving the people of South Dakota with integrity and compassion. He fought tirelessly for rural America and leaves a legacy that will have a lasting impact for years to come. We are praying for Barbara and their entire family and know that Tim’s remarkable life will continue to inspire future generations.”

