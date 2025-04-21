Thune Statement on Pope Francis

Thune Statement on Pope Francis

 SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement:

 “Pope Francis led a life of faithful witness to the Gospel,” said Thune. “He dedicated himself to spreading the Good News with joy, and he will be remembered as a humble servant of God and a man of great compassion for those in need. May he rest in peace and receive his reward.”

