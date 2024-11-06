Thune Statement on Republicans Reclaiming Senate Majority

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement:

“The Biden-Harris administration has forced the American people to endure four years of high prices, open borders, and chaos on the world stage. Tonight, with Republicans reclaiming majority control of the U.S. Senate, we can begin to turn the page on this expensive and reckless chapter of American history. As we wait for additional results, I am optimistic that President Trump will be successful, our majority will grow stronger, and we can continue our work together to create a safer and more secure country for every American.”

