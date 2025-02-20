Thune Statement on Senator Mitch McConnell announcement he will not seek re-election

Thune Statement on Senator Mitch McConnell

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement:

“Senator McConnell’s legacy is one of remarkable service to the Senate, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and our nation,” said Thune. “Over decades of tireless work, his mastery of Senate procedure, commitment to the institution, and dedication to the rule of law have shaped the course of American governance for generations to come. His leadership has strengthened the Senate’s role as a deliberative body and delivered historic achievements, from advancing the judiciary to championing Kentucky’s interests. Senator McConnell’s contributions will remain a lasting reflection of his steady vision, determination, and service to the country he loves.”

