Thune Statement on the Budget Resolution

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement:

“Republicans in the Senate and the House are committed to working with President Trump to stop Democrats from imposing an automatic $4 trillion tax hike on the American people at the end of this year,” said Thune. “Democrats’ knee-jerk opposition to President Trump nearly caused a government shutdown weeks ago, and now it threatens economic catastrophe for the country as Democrats want to allow the pro-growth Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to expire. This would mean higher tax rates for families, slashing the standard deduction claimed by roughly 90 percent of tax filers, and cutting the child tax credit in half – per child. We cannot allow this to happen.

“In addition to preventing an automatic multi-trillion-dollar tax increase on the American people, this budget resolution will pave the way for a generational investment in border security and national defense and unleash American energy dominance,” continued Thune. “This budget also demonstrates a commitment to reducing the size and scope of the federal government by cutting waste, fraud, and abuse, while we stand with President Trump to protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

“The Senate parliamentarian has reviewed the Budget Committee’s substitute amendment and deemed it appropriate for consideration under the Budget Act,” continued Thune. “It is now time for the Senate to move forward with this budget resolution in order to further advance our shared Republican agenda in Congress.”

