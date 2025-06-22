

Thune Statement on U.S. Airstrikes on Iran Nuclear Sites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement:

“The regime in Iran, which has committed itself to bringing ‘death to America’ and wiping Israel off the map, has rejected all diplomatic pathways to peace. The mullahs’ misguided pursuit of nuclear weapons must be stopped,” said Thune.“As we take action tonight to ensure a nuclear weapon remains out of reach for Iran, I stand with President Trump and pray for the American troops and personnel in harm’s way.”

###