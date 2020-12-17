Thune: Thankful for Bravery of Vaccine Volunteers

“There have been a lot of quiet heroes this year, Mr. President. And the people who volunteered for vaccine trials should be high on the list.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the ongoing negotiations in Congress on an additional COVID-19 relief package and expressed the urgent need for relief for the American people. Thune also thanked the COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers who have bravely put themselves on the line for the sake of this country and recognized the many other quiet heroes who have kept the country running throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.