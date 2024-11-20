Thune: The Days of the Biden Border Crisis Are Numbered

“Securing our border and removing those who have entered our country illegally are at the top of President Trump’s priority list. And the Republican Congress is committed to doing everything it can to help him.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the historic national security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border created by the Biden-Harris administration’s reckless policies. Thune noted that President Trump and the Senate Republican majority will work together to end the lawlessness and inhumanity at the southern border.