Thune to Lead Commerce Committee Hearing to Explore American Leadership in Global 5G Race Tomorrow

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, will convene a hearing titled, “The Race to 5G: Exploring Spectrum Needs to Maintain U.S. Global Leadership” tomorrow, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The hearing will examine the economic impact of 5G and the importance of American leadership to meet the growing consumer demand for reliable broadband services.

Thune’s MOBILE NOW Act, which will help boost the development of next-generation gigabit wireless broadband services, including 5G, by ensuring more spectrum is made available for commercial use and by reducing the red tape associated with building broadband networks, was signed into law in March 2018.

Witnesses :

The Honorable Meredith Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer, CTIA – The Wireless Association

Mr. Dean Brenner, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Strategy and Technology, Qualcomm

Mr. Craig T. Cowden, Senior Vice President, Wireless Technology, Charter Communications Inc.

Mr. Tom Stroup, President, Satellite Industry Association

Hearing Details :

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

10:00 a.m. EDT

Livestream available here

Witness testimony, opening statements, and a live video of the hearing will be available on www.commerce.senate.gov.

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...