Thune to Senate Democrats: We Can Do This the Easy Way or the Hard Way
“Democrats have already begun stalling President Trump’s nominees – and it doesn’t seem to matter who it is.”
Click here to watch the video.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor:
7 thoughts on “Thune to Senate Democrats: We Can Do This the Easy Way or the Hard Way”
Senator, stop putting up with their BS and use your position as leader and drop the hammer on them.
Senator, you know better. You are all living under a state of fear of Trump that you helped create. You are an elected official for all people, don’t blame the Dems for fighting back as you have blocked everything possible under Biden.
The problem with Thune is all he knows how to do is point fingers blaming the Dems. He hasn’t had an original thought in years.
I see the bullying tactics have started to spread from Executive into Legislative. When will they reach Judicial? So much for trying to understand others’ perspectives and build consensus.
Democrat hypocrisy speak right there.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune has always been a thought leader and exemplifies a profile in courage.
Gimme a break, Senator: https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2020/12/2/republicans-push-back-on-biden-nominees-signaling-fights-ahead