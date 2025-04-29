Thune Touts Successful First 100 Days of Trump Administration
“If this is what President Trump has accomplished in his first three months, I can’t wait to see what’s to come.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor
2 thoughts on “Thune Touts Successful First 100 Days of Trump Administration”
There is no way. Mr. Thune, that you actually believe that. And if you do, God help us all.
What planet are we on that we think this 100 days was good? Thune is absolutely feckless.