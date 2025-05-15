Thune: Trump Administration Restores Control at the Southern Border
“Republicans don’t just want to turn the page on the border crisis of the Biden years; we want to close the book.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor
Click here to watch the video.
8 thoughts on “Thune: Trump Administration Restores Control at the Southern Border”
Can’t wait for the exiled contingent of DFP libbies to post and educate us all on how Trump hasn’t done anything to secure the border, except enforce existing laws which the Stumbles administration couldn’t find it within themselves to do.
Getting strong Facebook reel vibes of a guy in his truck with wrap around turbo sunglasses, a goatee and currently going through yet another divorce.
5 subjects wrong in one statement. That has to be a record for they/them/it.
He’s clearly done a lot about the border, and denying that is lunacy. Nonetheless, people who use names like “Stumbles” or “Drumpf” come across like complete mouth breathers.
Just calling out reality. Please, don’t be so sanctimonious.
Saying it’s stupid is not sanctimony. This is not a moral statement, but a simple observation that the dumbest among us love shouting slogans about people we don’t like.
The Best way to secure the southern border is to get a new G V for Secretary Noem. She cannot travel commercial, and it is a shame to have her travel in a 20 year old jet. G V, just a $50 million dollar swipe away.
Gonna need some proof of this secure border.
Did we get a wall built? Did Mexico pay for it?
What other BS is Goon peddling today?