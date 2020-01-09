Thune: USMCA One Step Closer to Final Approval by Senate

“Yesterday’s Finance Committee vote was a long time coming for South Dakota farmers and ranchers.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade policy, today discussed the committee’s recent bipartisan passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which moves the bill one step closer to final approval by the full Senate.