Thune, Warnock Reintroduce the Promoting Precision Agriculture Act

Legislation would facilitate the adoption of precision agriculture technologies

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) today reintroduced the Promoting Precision Agriculture Act, legislation that would facilitate the further adoption of precision agriculture technologies for farmers and ranchers. The bill would encourage the government to work with the private sector to develop voluntary interconnectivity standards and prioritize the cybersecurity needed to support innovation in the agriculture industry.

“Farmers and ranchers are always looking for ways to improve their operations, especially in states like South Dakota where agriculture is the backbone of our economy,” said Thune. “Precision agriculture harnesses the power of technology to provide real-time data that helps producers become even more efficient and productive. I’m proud that South Dakota is leading the way with this next-generation technology, and I will continue to work to ensure that producers around our country have the resources they need to reap the benefits.”

“Technology is an integral part of farming in the 21st century to increase crop yield and reduce waste, which would increase savings and net income,” said Warnock. “It only makes sense that these technologies should work seamlessly together – just as you can easily text an Android from an iPhone. I’m glad to continue working with Leader Thune on this bipartisan legislation. We’re going to fight to get this done.”

“South Dakota is a leader in adoption of precision agriculture technology,” said Dr. Barry Dunn, president of South Dakota State University. “Streamlining inter-connectivity, reducing impediments to adoption of new generations of precision technology, and protecting the rich data streams that drive precision agriculture is good for South Dakota agriculture and the nation.”

“Senator Thune’s reintroduction of the Promoting Precision Agriculture Act is crucial for the future of American agriculture,” said Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, president of Dakota State University. “As precision agriculture evolves, integrating technology and protecting farmers’ data are essential for safeguarding our food supply. At Dakota State University, we focus on agriculture innovation, exploring the intersection of cyber, AI, and next-gen technologies to drive industry growth. Through DSU’s Applied Research Corporation, our partnerships with the NSA and other federal agencies, fellow state institutions, and industry collaborations with corporations including Case New Holland, we are actively advancing STEM and agriculture in South Dakota. We fully support the priorities of this legislation and are committed to addressing evolving demands of tech and agriculture integration facing our nation.”

The Promoting Precision Agriculture Act would:

Direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in consultation with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to support the development of voluntary, consensus-based, industry-led interconnectivity standards, guidelines, and best practices for precision agriculture to encourage the adoption of precision agriculture technology.

Support the evolving demands of precision agriculture by requiring the USDA, NIST, and FCC to consider the impacts next-generation technologies will have on precision agriculture.

Prioritize the cybersecurity needs of precision agriculture. As advanced precision agriculture technologies become more readily available, the agriculture industry has increasingly become vulnerable to cybersecurity threats.

Thune, who has helped write four farm bills throughout his time in Congress, will continue introducing farm bill proposals ahead of the current bill’s expiration in September 2025.

