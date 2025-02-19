Thune’s GOP Caucus moves with record speed to confirm Trump Nominees

Another one down! The Senate confirmed another Trump nominee Tuesday evening to continue the record pace of confirmations that the Senate has been able to achieve under the leadership of Senate Majority Leader John Thune. As noted in the Daily Caller:

The Senate voted to confirm Wall Street investor Howard Lutnick as President Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary along party lines Tuesday evening.

Senators voted 51 to 45 with Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Gary Peters of Michigan and Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Dan Sullivan of Alaska not voting.

and..

While the Senate GOP secured the confirmation of Trump’s 17th cabinet nominee in 30 days, the Democratic-controlled Senate took nearly 60 days to confirm former President Joe Biden’s 17th cabinet nominee in 2021, according to a senior GOP aide.

“Under Leader [John] Thune and Whip [John] Barrasso, the Senate is moving at record speed to get the President’s Cabinet in place,” Kate Cooksey Noyes, communications director for Barrasso, said Tuesday.