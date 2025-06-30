Toby Doeden already flip-flopping. Is Dusty Johnson “dark and evil” ? Or is he “a good father” and “nice guy?”

How early in the campaign is this? 2 weeks? And gubernatorial wannabe Toby Doeden is flip-flopping his positions already? Seriously?

I figured we’re going to see this so often, I threw together a logo for it.

Remember June 16th:

“It’s going to become abundantly clear that there are two choices in June: light versus dark, good versus evil,” Doeden said. “I’m light; I’m good. Dusty’s dark; Dusty’s evil.”

From Keloland.com

Now we have Toby from today, June 30th:

“Now, I don’t know Congressman Johnson personally, but from what I understand, he is a good father, a loving husband, and a generally nice guy.’

From Toby Doeden for South Dakota.

Someone’s polling must have shown Toby how completely unlikeable he is to create such a bi-polar flip-flop.

But what else to you expect from such a rudderless campaign that is based on nothing resembling honor or values, and is just someone with deep pockets sticking his finger in the air doing whatever he thinks is going to get him elected.

Whatever it takes. At the moment.