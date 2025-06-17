Toby Doeden back scowling in mailboxes again, with another postcard a year before the election

Toby Doeden’s scowling visage is back in mailboxes again, as he spends money hand over fist to get people to pay attention to an election that’s a year away:

Seriously, a statewide mailing, even cut down in number to 4/4 voting Republicans at standard postage is not cheap. Figure $15 – 20K or more every time he scowls at us to throw some more slogan soup our way.