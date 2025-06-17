Toby Doeden’s scowling visage is back in mailboxes again, as he spends money hand over fist to get people to pay attention to an election that’s a year away:
Seriously, a statewide mailing, even cut down in number to 4/4 voting Republicans at standard postage is not cheap. Figure $15 – 20K or more every time he scowls at us to throw some more slogan soup our way.
5 thoughts on “Toby Doeden back scowling in mailboxes again, with another postcard a year before the election”
taxpayer funded.
Seriously. He does know that the primary is a year away, right? So, what’s the tax right-off for a candidacy a year in advance? Would this count as gambling debt?
Jenn Gosnel
A couple months ago, I did a vote on the Aberdeen Rants and Raves fb as well as the Aberdeen Raves and Rants page.
The question was “Is Toby Doeden good for Aberdeen or South Dakota?”
Out of 902 people who voted, these were the results.
547 no – 60.64%
355 yes – 39.35%
Now remember, this is coming from the town he got his start in. So these people know Mr. Doeden personally and professionally. They know the things he has done for/to our town.
Please South Dakota, look at these numbers and know what the people in his world actually think about him.
He’s almost smiling in the second photo. Maybe he has piles or something and that’s why he scowls.
I hope Toby spends every cent he has on his campaign.
Then we can never hear his name again.