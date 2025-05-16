Toby Doeden campaign appears to be off and roling, as new staffer from California claims to be reaching out to legislators on his behalf.

Hot off the press.. Apparently 4% Toby Doeden appears to have hired people to help him run for Governor, at least, according to one kid identifying himself as “Grant Santos.” Young Mr. Santos claims he’s working for the Doeden campaign, and is now sending out text messages to legislators to ask them to talk with them about who they would be supporting for Governor.

Interesting. If he’s working for Toby, young Mr. Santos may want to consider changing his profile picture where he’s proudly standing side by side with Governor Rhoden:

And really.. From California?

We already need to get rid of “California” Carley. Someone should tell Toby not to put any more California into our South Dakota political races!