Toby Doeden getting ready to bring in Mike Myers’ former campaign manager Tara Volesky to help his effort

I had someone send this over to me to my great amusement.

Apparently Tara Volesky is getting ready to hop in the Doeden dumpster to give him her support in what ever he’s doing:

Volesky, who at one time was the campaign “manager” for the Independent gubernatorial ticket of Mike Myers/Lora Hubbel, is also known for running for mayor of Mitchell and dumping chemicals in Lake Mitchell because she knew how to cure the algae problem!

You just can’t make this stuff up.