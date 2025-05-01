Toby Doeden hears voices telling him to serve South Dakota. Was that before or after the all the free COVID money or raising the rent on the single mom?

Ugh, I hate myself for posting this.

But you need to see “4% Toby Doeden” try to convince a church congregation that he’s being advised by an invisible man who tells him things:

Toby claims that a few years back that he received a message from that he believes to be from God who says to him “it is time for you to serve South Dakota.”

Did the voices tell him that before or after he got over a million dollars of free money, courtesy of taxpayers?

Or did the the voices told him to serve South Dakota and run for office right before he put his home basketball court in? Were those the same voices that told him to raise rent by 48% on the single mother?

The voice of the lord tells people a lot of crazy stuff. Or maybe it’s how it’s being interpreted by the end user..?

Speaking of crazy stuff, word on the street is that Doeden will be announcing his plans on May 22nd, so we don’t have to wait long to find out what else the invisible voices are telling him.

Besides. Those voices telling him to do stuff don’t have the best track record.

The voices really whiffed it for Toby on the whole Mark “I’m a black nazi” Robinson thing.