Ugh, I hate myself for posting this.
But you need to see “4% Toby Doeden” try to convince a church congregation that he’s being advised by an invisible man who tells him things:
Toby claims that a few years back that he received a message from that he believes to be from God who says to him “it is time for you to serve South Dakota.”
Did the voices tell him that before or after he got over a million dollars of free money, courtesy of taxpayers?
Or did the the voices told him to serve South Dakota and run for office right before he put his home basketball court in? Were those the same voices that told him to raise rent by 48% on the single mother?
The voice of the lord tells people a lot of crazy stuff. Or maybe it’s how it’s being interpreted by the end user..?
Speaking of crazy stuff, word on the street is that Doeden will be announcing his plans on May 22nd, so we don’t have to wait long to find out what else the invisible voices are telling him.
Besides. Those voices telling him to do stuff don’t have the best track record.
The voices really whiffed it for Toby on the whole Mark “I’m a black nazi” Robinson thing.
29 thoughts on “Toby Doeden hears voices telling him to serve South Dakota. Was that before or after the all the free COVID money or raising the rent on the single mom?”
So he’s giving a political speech at a church service? That’s a pretty big welfare check Toby got. No wonder our deficit just gets bigger and bigger.
What church is this? I can’t imagine being a fellow parishioner hoping to celebrate faith on a random Sunday and being forced to sit through a photo shoot and political video making session. Nauseating. Must be some quake church or is owned by Dododoeden also as a tax write off with paid parishioners and employees in attendance
While I am no fan of 4% Toby, I do think that continually writing about him gives him more power and influence. And lessens the quality of War College…recently it’s been giving South Dacola vibes.
We can do better!
Would he be at 4% if I didn’t write about him? Who knows.
Probably not. He’d probably be at about 1%
Sunshine disinfects. Never doubt that. It is entirely probable God wanted Doeden to start a soup kitchen somewhere, or buy a food truck.
Didn’t car dealers do pretty good during Covid? Seems like everyone had cash so they were all buying vehicles. My friends in the car biz said they had banner years. Toby takes $1.1million just to top things off.
It’s always interesting to me that guys like Toby pop up every few cycles who think they are better than everyone else. They think they are smarter than everyone else because they’ve made some money. They never vote in primaries and had never showed up to a party function… but all of a sudden they come out and say ‘here I am’ or ‘God sent me’. They don’t run for school board or the Legislature. It’s straight to the big races. Dr. Boz and now big Toby.
I think the pit in the stomach was something he ate. Does God really want you to have a pit for months? I’d think it’d be a calming and clear experience; not a pit…
Terrible about all that money. So many applied and received that never REALLY needed. That’s not SD values and morals.
The look of his stomach said he ate dinner every day for those several months. I’m an internet DR who agrees with you… indigestion.
A man giving a speech in a church about how he has had a pit in his stomach for months about needing to serve….South Dakota. Now that is the best example I could ever give as “morally bankrupt!”
I was thinking the same thing. Giving a political speech during a church service is INCREDIBLY inappropriate.
Pastors should encourage their congregations to engage in politics.
Yes but not within the confines of the sanctuary. There’s rules man. And that is a BAD look for a church.
That’s a good way to lose tax-exempt status. Campaigning for individuals is a giant red flag for the IRS.
Black churches around the country do it every election cycle. Something about freedom of speech.
Toby called all of our healthcare workers satanic f**ks ( during the height of the pandemic all while denying Covid and taking millions from the government 😡) and saying how he thinks all LGBTQ people should be rounded up and shot.
I love Toby’s fire, but he’s weak and shortsighted on almost every issue. And he’s trying to chastise all Real Republicans. It has to be tough to be consistent with and loyal to your party, only to have your purity challenged by what appears to be an interloper with a lot of money to burn. I suggest that the next time Toby or one of his followers call you a RINO, simply tell him that you are a NARLY – Not A Republican Like You. That should settle it.
If he owes it to South Dakota and the American people, he should pay it. Give us back the money, Toby.
Many current legislators took PPP money. Theone that really cracks me up is Odenbach taking almost 12k of tax payer PPP money for his realty company, Liberty Tree LLC, to save 1 employee………himself. Realtors in the Hills thrived during COVID, he didn’t need free money. What a hypocrite.
Landmark Community Church in Rapid City, SD and Toby Doeden provided another strong case on why churches should be taxed in South Dakota.
That extra tax revenue could help offset the socio-economic costs from Toby Doeden’s advertised largest video lottery casino and alcohol store in Aberdeen tobacco products and other intoxicants vaped or whatever. This sleezy addiction profiteer might as well have a Crucifix added to his branding and church services or after church socials in his video lottery casino.
Serious? I could respect being a car dealer. But he’s in the video lottery business? He’s a total bottom feeder – profit on the addictions of people who can’t pay rent or put food on the table.
Legends in Aberdeen. Look at the photo of the Casino with that big window. I could see this sleezy Addiction profiteer placing a huge Crucifix in that window and add it to his marketing/branding campaign. https://legendsaberdeen.com
Knowing how UN-LIKED & purely Greed driven he is in Brown County it would not be hard to see Toby introduce the new Christian Family Friendly Casino with candy cigs, non-alcoholic cocktail drinks for kids and new kids specific video lottery machines to introduce minors with their developing brains to this form of “entertainment”.
He often pushes the bitcoin scam as an investment with his son owning a Bitcoin mine in Aberdeen. It would not be hard to imagine Toby selling a Spiritual Warfare meme coin only to do a pump and dump later cashing in big time. More victims and suffering will result to many who can least afford it.
Yep! Time to tax the churches that give a platform to these political self serving bottom feeders
Tax people for saying things I disagree with!
A political candidate campaigning from a church pulpit where the church has tax exempt status? Time to tax churches. Besides SD needs the tax revenue.
Landmark is something else. I don’t think I’ve seen a more cringeworthy video.
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BTMznrwhJ/
What constitutes political campaign activity by tax exempt churches:
This includes endorsing candidates, making public statements in favor of or against a candidate, and contributing to political campaigns.
Consequences of violating the prohibition:
Violating the prohibition can result in the loss of tax-exempt status, the imposition of excise taxes, and other penalties. Hmmm.
The IRS should try it. The Supreme Court would have a field day with punishing churches for exercising their first amendment rights.
Way to straight up lie about the issue. Must be nice to just say whatever you feel like without any regard for the truth.
After Toby gets crushed politically I could see his next scheme being an ordained pastor from some mail order or cheesy online seminary and having his own 2:00am TV informercials. Pastor Toby Doeden selling Toby’s Miracle Tonic blessed by Toby. He would also sell his Pastor Toby’s Spiritual Warfare Meme Coin. Pray the RINOs away hour! Look at Kenneth Copeland, Joel Olsteen and others who are multi-millionaires, their private jets and mansions and all tax free!
At least we’ve confirmed Toby hears voices in his head.
The only real question is: where are they coming from?