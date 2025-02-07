Toby Doeden is a bit of a crybaby, isn’t he? PAC leader has a sharing circle on facebook where he expresses his feelings.

After the passage of Senate Bill 12 on the 5th, Senator Michael Rohl and Representative Tim Reisch’s campaign finance bill to close the loophole of unlimited loans to campaign committees from George Soros types, It took our own “South Dakota Soros” a couple days of sputtering to get to the point where he finally put out a coherent sentence about what happened from his point of view. And Toby “dumpster-fire” Doeden certainly did that.

As riddled with nonsense and double-speak as it is:

“Corrupt, establishment Politicians in Pierre did exactly what we thought they would yesterday when they voted to pass a bill to effectively shut down my PAC, Dakota First Action”

Well, no. Toby should look up the definition of corrupt. Many of the people who were voting against the passage of SB12 were people who had been recipients of money from the PAC. The people who voted for campaign finance reform were the legislators who WERE NOT beholding to the PAC.

And how is his PAC shut down? Is is so unstable that it can’t survive without him dumping unlimited cash into it?

“The bill they passed is highly unconstitutional”

Again, no, and this boob should get better attorneys if that’s what they’re telling him. Campaign finance limits, in this case limiting what an individual can loan a political action committee, have been legal as long as they’ve been around. Trust me, if someone thought they could do away with campaign finance limits, it would have been done long before Toby voted in his first and only Republican Primary last year.

“To the feckless politicians that weaponized your position in government and voted to silence our voice“

Toby is forgetting the poison pill amendment inserted into the measure in House Committee, keeping the original language but adding a limit on federal to state transfers. After which all but one of his sycophants voted to pass the bill. So.. is he calling all of his people who voted to pass it in committee as amended feckless? Because it contained the same language.

And nobody’s voice is silenced at all. The end result is that wealthy people just can’t make unlimited loans as a dodge to campaign finance limits.

Doeden’s response to the people passing legislation to fix something they missed twenty years ago is just a plain temper tantrum.

The owner of the property (the people) simply went out and fixed the fence to keep the fox from going in and killing any more chickens. Nothing more, nothing less. The difference here is that the fox had sent a lobbyist to Pierre to try to stop campaign finance reform. And he could not stop that from happening.