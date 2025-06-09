Toby Doeden proudly announces he’s endorsed by State Representative Phil Jensen who tried to defund Huron School District

Stop the presses. Apparently, Toby Doeden has been endorsed by literally, South Dakota’s most reviled legislator, State Representative Phil Jensen:

Toby says “His support shows the depth and breadth of our coalition,” and further referring to Phil, he “could not be happier to have his support.” What kind of support is Toby wrapping his arms around?

I seem to recall detailing Phil’s history of dragging the GOP down when he ran (and ultimately withdrew) to be the SDGOP’s National Committeeman:

During Vietnam, Phil was a draft-dodger:

“I was drafted,” Jensen said. “And I filed for conscientious objector and I was going through a process of looking for alternative service. And then Nixon cancelled the drafting power before I got established.”

He’s been a Member of the far-right Oath Keepers Militia

“In 2014 I was sitting at my desk in the Senate chambers and I had read some information about the Oath Keepers. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the South Dakota Constitution, and it seemed like a good group of guys to belong to.”

He brought a bill that would’ve made it justifiable homicide to actually kill a doctor who performed abortions.

Phil says that he believes to be OK for businesses to deny service on the basis of race or religion:

While the bill was killed, Jensen defended it to the Journal as legislation that would ensure businesses have the freedom to choose their clientele. He also said that businesses should also have the right to choose based on race and religion – whether that’s right or wrong, he said, can be fairly addressed by the free market, not the government.

Let’s not forget his skills in phrenology.

Speaking over the phone on the way to Pierre on Tuesday, Jensen recalled when one of his constituents told him he witnessed “dozens of South Americans” fleeing a white bus parked near downtown Rapid City. “He knew they were South Americans,” Jensen said, “because they had different skull structures and skin tones from Mexicans.”

And that was before Phil was stripped of his Education Committee Vice-Chairmanship, as House Speaker Jon Hansen lacked the will to remove him entirely from the education committee for his attempt to strip the Huron School District of public funding, because he wanted to send a message:

A firestorm of criticism Wednesday forced a South Dakota lawmaker to lose a committee vice chairmanship and withdraw his bill to defund the Huron School District, which he filed in reaction to a tip about the district’s bathroom policy. and.. Rob Monson, executive director of School Administrators of South Dakota, released a statement on social media saying he and Steinhoff had met with House leaders and had requested that Jensen not only lose his vice chairmanship but also be removed from the committee. Monson said Jensen is “unfit to serve on that committee,” and later said there was still “ongoing discussion” about a removal. and.. Monson and Ahlers described Jensen’s bill as part of a broader attack on public education this legislative session.

With a background like that, which government job do you think Toby will plan on slotting Phil Jensen into to thank him for his support if he were to be elected? Secretary of Education? Or Division of Human Rights?