Toby “Dumpster-fire” Doeden claims to have led on HB1052, intends to replace any elected official he considers moderate.

Interesting news out of Aberdeen today. Apparently, according to Hub City Radio, aside from taking all the credit for passage of House Bill 1052. a measure he didn’t send his PAC lackey to testify on, or did.. literally anything.. Toby “dumpster fire” Doeden has plans for the next election.

And that includes removing anyone he considers moderate from office:

Governor Larry Rhoden signed HB1052 into law to ban eminent domain to be used for carbon oxide projects. One of the big proponents of the bill was Dakota First Action founded by Dakota First Action created by Aberdeen’s Toby Doeden. What’s the next step for the PAC?… Continue to replace moderate legislators with conservative of America first legislators.

Read the entire puff piece here.

Not that I agree with HB 1052 (at all), but at what point did dipstick Doeden or his PAC do anything? I saw a johnny-come-lately text message blast at one point that no one paid attention to. But, at what point was he in Pierre actually doing any lobbying on the measure? Or anything?

I’m guessing that’s what counts for ‘leadership’ nowadays. The kind of leadership he wants to bring to the legislature by replacing those he considers moderate with more California Carleys and Carl Perrys.

Just what South Dakota needs.