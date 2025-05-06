Today is National Nurses’ Day – Thank you nurses for all you do!

Thanks to State Representative Taylor Rehfeldt and all nurses for what you do for all of us! Very proud of all the nurses in my family, including my aunts, my sister, and my mom whom a number of people in Pierre remember as one of the School Nurses at Jefferson, Buchanan, the Jr. High, etc. while growing up. When she wasn’t auctioneering, stripping furniture, running an antique shop, etc:

(Of course, being a nurse meant that we only went to the doctor when we were dying, or the bone was sticking out.. which might be an old joke, but well grounded in reality.)

Again, thank you to all the nurses out there on the front lines of health care.