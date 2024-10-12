We must be coming up on the election, as South Dakota State Senator Tom Pischke is already promising to embarrass South Dakota again in 2025.
And as he did in January, Tom’s 2025 agenda is already pre-focusing like a laser on chem trails:
2025 won’t be about jobs. It won’t be about trying to balance the budget.
It’s just going to be chemtrails, the new world order, and everything else your crazy uncle links to on Facebook.
4 thoughts on “Tom Pischke promises to embarrass South Dakota again in 2025”
Katie Hoffman is an idiot. It only makes sense she would be supporting Tom. I’m not sure if people know how insane these people act. Chubby Braithwait is another crazy. So far their lawsuits have cost Lawrence County taxpayers over $33k in attorney fees.
That woman is the definition of idiot. Can you imagine being so stupid, you can’t figure out you’re stupid? And then double down by stalking, insulting, and berating people who dare actually be intelligent and hold any stitch of common sense?
She embarrasses herself so much, I almost feel bad for her…almost.
Yes Katie is a fool, but her and the rest of the nuts mobilized and voted. Which is how her fellow lunatic, Travis ismay, was elected. I’m not sure how these absolute idiots get people voting with, and for, them. Embarrassing for our state. I’m just hoping their antics don’t get picked up by a national outlet and the rest of the nation starts to think we are all morons.
Plenty of whack-jobs won primaries this year.
One can only hope the normal ones can hold them off. I pity the normal ones if Hansen gets to be speaker. The whack-jobs will be chairmen of important committees.