Tom Pischke promises to embarrass South Dakota again in 2025

We must be coming up on the election, as South Dakota State Senator Tom Pischke is already promising to embarrass South Dakota again in 2025.

And as he did in January, Tom’s 2025 agenda is already pre-focusing like a laser on chem trails:

2025 won’t be about jobs. It won’t be about trying to balance the budget.

It’s just going to be chemtrails, the new world order, and everything else your crazy uncle links to on Facebook.