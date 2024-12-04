Tonight, SDGOP Chair hopeful Lee Qualm tells us about the causes of racism

It’s like the candidates for SDGOP Chair can’t stop digging, as tonight we have a candidate for GOP Chair continuing the awful. Tonight’s installment recalls the forum held by the confederate coalition of counties from the other night. The group had sent out minutes of what took place. Except that Ex-Majority Leader and alleged “attempted converter” Lee Qualm didn’t care for the page or so summary, and felt the need to clarify the minutes that they recorded.

Of course, his “clarification” ended up being a complete rewrite, taking it from about 1 page or less to eleven. I won’t get into it too much, but there are some cringeworthy passages in there that are hard to ignore.. From SDGOP Chairman hopeful Lee Qualm, in his own words:

The Hispanic are becoming more a part…. I feel that as we talk about Hispanics and Blacks…. They are all Americans. We need to be inclusive and bring people in and stop distinguishing…. That is what causes racism by calling them Hispanic or calling them Black.

So, they weren’t part of the state before….? And racism is caused by referring to blacks and hispanics as black or hispanic.. which is why he’s referring to them as black and hispanic?

What do they say about giving someone enough rope?

(Can someone please enter the race so we have better choices? I don’t want to spend the next two years doing this.)