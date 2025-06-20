I’m told South Dakota Right to Life Director and Lobbyists Dale Bartscher announced his candidacy for House (D35) at the Pennington County Republican Women event yesterday afternoon.
There are currently 2 House seats that will be open in the next election in that District, those of Rep’s Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph who (thankfully) are barred from seeking another term in the House due to term limits, creating the opening for Bartscher.
While Dale was at one time considered for appointment to the Senate in that District by Governor Noem, his candidacy does not come without some controversy.
Dale has been the voice of opposition as Right to Life’s lobbyist against any changes to South Dakota’s anti-abortion laws attempting to define what the “health of the mother” constitutes. And was at the helm of the organization during the scandal in the last primary election where Right to Life funds were spent to defeat a number of sitting legislators who were ranked at 100% pro-life.
7 thoughts on “Top Anti-Abortion Lobbyist & Right to Life Director Dale Bartscher announces for D35 House”
Dale and SDRL both lost a tremendous amount of respect last cycle with that BS they pulled. Dale tries hard to disassociate himself from the SDRL PAC, but South Dakotans aren’t stupid—he may be for letting his board pull that kind of stunt.
I sincerely hope he gets to stay home and enjoy a quiet retirement.
Tony Randolph and Tina Mullally are two solid representatives. Wish we had many more like them.
This has to be satire
Gary, what are you smoking?
Apparently, not something as strong as you are??
Wish a normal moderate would run and win this seat that would be focused on real issues rather than those pushing for a theocracy, the devastating and costly vouchers.
Dale is the kind of guy who gets along with everyone. Whomever the next Governor is will be lucky to have him to work with. He will build bridges.