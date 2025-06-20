Top Anti-Abortion Lobbyist & Right to Life Director Dale Bartscher announces for D35 House

I’m told South Dakota Right to Life Director and Lobbyists Dale Bartscher announced his candidacy for House (D35) at the Pennington County Republican Women event yesterday afternoon.

There are currently 2 House seats that will be open in the next election in that District, those of Rep’s Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph who (thankfully) are barred from seeking another term in the House due to term limits, creating the opening for Bartscher.

While Dale was at one time considered for appointment to the Senate in that District by Governor Noem, his candidacy does not come without some controversy.

Dale has been the voice of opposition as Right to Life’s lobbyist against any changes to South Dakota’s anti-abortion laws attempting to define what the “health of the mother” constitutes. And was at the helm of the organization during the scandal in the last primary election where Right to Life funds were spent to defeat a number of sitting legislators who were ranked at 100% pro-life.