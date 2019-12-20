Treasurer Josh Haeder selected to serve on National Associations board

(Pierre, SD) – South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder was selected to chair the Financial Education and Empowerment Committee for the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST). Haeder has also been selected to serve on the College Savings Plan Network (CSPN) board for NAST. Haeder said, “As many of you know Financial Literacy and finding ways to mitigate debt are incredibly important to me. Helping our next generation of leaders start their professional lives with as little debt as possible will always be a primary focus of my administration.”

Treasurer Haeder has also been appointed to serve on the NAST committee of Program and Learning in 2020. The committee provides strategic oversight and develops education content for NAST conferences and webinars. “I’m eager to actively participate with state treasurers across the country as we come together to challenge each other and share ideas that better our constituents,” stated Haeder

Josh Haeder, a native of Huron, South Dakota currently resides in Pierre with his wife and two daughters. Haeder was sworn in as the 33rd State Treasurer in January 2019.

Haeder is passionate about serving South Dakota by protecting citizens’ money and state accounts against cyber threats and through financial wellness education for young people. Regarding his public service, Haeder lives by the quote “If you really want to receive joy and happiness, then serve others with all your heart. Lift their burden, and your own burden will be lighter.”

For additional Information about the State Treasurer’s office visit http://www.sdtreasurer.gov/

