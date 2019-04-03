Tripp County Lincoln Day Dinner last night

I received a nice report form the field for last evening’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Tripp County:
Tripp County GOP hosted a convivial Lincoln Day Dinner last night at the Winner Country Club. Amid the crowd of 75-85, observers spotted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, Representatives Scyller Borglam and Caleb Fink, County Chairman Ty Littau, as well as Senator Rocky Blare, who offered a concise legislative update.
SDGOP Data Director Catherine O’Gorman Barranco’s keynote address described ways quantitative analysis fuels the party’s innovative volunteer network.
A Rapid City legislator was at the LDD in Winner?
Is she running against Johnson on building a wall? She would have a chance.
Good group! I would have enjoyed that event.
http://southdakotagop.com/get-involved/events/
More chances coming up–Yankton on Saturday appears to be next
She is one of the most moderate members of the legislature. If she runs against Johnson it is too his left..