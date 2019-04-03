Tripp County Lincoln Day Dinner last night

I received a nice report form the field for last evening’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Tripp County:

Tripp County GOP hosted a convivial Lincoln Day Dinner last night at the Winner Country Club. Amid the crowd of 75-85, observers spotted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, Representatives Scyller Borglam and Caleb Fink, County Chairman Ty Littau, as well as Senator Rocky Blare, who offered a concise legislative update.

SDGOP Data Director Catherine O’Gorman Barranco’s keynote address described ways quantitative analysis fuels the party’s innovative volunteer network.

