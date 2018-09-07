Trump fundraiser likely to provide big boost to Noem for Governor campaign

If the reports coming out of North Dakota for the Trump event being held there today are any indication, the Trump Sioux Falls event is set to provide a big boost to Kristi Noem’s Gubernatorial Campaign:
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Cramer says a campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump in North Dakota‘s biggest city has raised more than $1 million.
The cost for attending the North Dakota Trump event is similar to the South Dakota event at $500 per person/$1000 per couple.
I thought she was flush in funds. What is the motivation here, an appeal to the Deplorable’s or the cash of the Never’s ?
Some use the opportunity as an elected office holder to serve others and others such as Kristi Noem use it to serve themselves and their large donors
Probably raise $400k-$500k off the event in one day. That’s why you do it.
Plus it motivates a segment of voters/volunteers to close out the election.
Although both candidates should do well, I expect the amount Kristi raises in Sioux Falls this month will exceed the sum Cramer raises in Fargo. Perhaps Senator Sutton will counter by inviting liberal icons Michael Moore and Colin Kaepernik to appear. As a firm believer in open debate and the marketplace of ideas, I’ll defend these progressives’ right to free speech.
Hahaha Sutton is the total opposite of the two you mentioned. CAH up in Aberdeen being the most liberal man in South Dakota. Sutton is not even close. Thank you for the laugh on a beautiful Friday! 🙂
If not those two, Sutton can invite top party leaders, such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and DNC Vice Chair Keith Ellison. All kidding aside, I like Billie Sutton. He seems a decent person. While we disagree on policies, I believe he’s a patriot, unlike coastal ‘antifa’ dems, who claim to love this country but hate everything about it. I’m not against Sutton per se. I’m dead-set against a state income tax, and I’m strongly FOR Kristi Noem, who’s terrific. To my eye, Sutton appears a good, solid citizen — a family-values-respecting American whose hand I’d happily shake.