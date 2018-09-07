Trump fundraiser likely to provide big boost to Noem for Governor campaign

If the reports coming out of North Dakota for the Trump event being held there today are any indication, the Trump Sioux Falls event is set to provide a big boost to Kristi Noem’s Gubernatorial Campaign:

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Cramer says a campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump in North Dakota‘s biggest city has raised more than $1 million.

Read that here.

The cost for attending the North Dakota Trump event is similar to the South Dakota event at $500 per person/$1000 per couple.

