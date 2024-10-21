Trump seems to have forgotten much about Toby Doeden’s buddy, Mark Robinson

Uh oh.

Toby Doeden’s buddy Mark Robinson, the North Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate and allegedly self-described ‘black nazi’ whom Doeden featured at a dinner in Sioux Falls seems to carry an aura of amnesia around him, as people are forgetting many things about him:

Asked by POLITICO at a campaign stop on Monday whether he would urge voters here to still support Mark Robinson, Trump declined to say either way.

“I’m not familiar with the state of the race right now,” Trump told POLITICO as he prepared to step into the black SUV that would whisk him back to his private plane. “I haven’t seen it.”

