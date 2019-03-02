Trump to guarantee free speech on campuses. How about it, State Senate?

From the Hill, President Trump announced today that he is signing an executive order to guarantee the free expression of speech on college campuses:

President Trump announced Saturday he intends to sign an executive order mandating colleges and universities take steps to guarantee free speech to attain federal research grants. “We reject oppressive speech codes, censorship, political correctness and every other attempt by the hard left to stop people from challenging ridiculous and dangerous ideas. These ideas are dangerous,” Trump said. “Instead we believe in free speech, including online and including on campus.” Today I’m proud to announce that I will be very soon signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal research grants.”

Read it here.

That’s a nice move by the President. Now if the State Senate (who rejected protecting free-speech in Senate State Affairs committee) could do the same, South Dakota students could be fully protected.

How about it, State Senate? This is a great opportunity to tell your supporters that you stand with the President on the issue of free speech.

