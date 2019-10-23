Tyler Swanger files paperwork to run for D14 House

Former District 14 State Senate Candidate and current Minnehaha Co GOP Vice Chair Tyler Swanger quietly filed paperwork with the Secretary of State this month declaring his for the legislature in District 14 House.
With State Rep Larry Zikmund’s intention to run for the State Senate, that still leaves a seat open in the lower chamber of that district for Republicans, which will trigger a challenge of Democrat State Rep Erin Healy that Republicans are actively recruiting for.
Stay tuned.
How does one quietly, or loudly for that matter, file paperwork? Do they tiptoe into the office and whisper while speaking with a rep?!
I think what he was saying is that he didn’t make a formal announcement.
Like how some announce via Facebook or press release
If you go through Tyler’s Facebook, he really hasn’t discussed this much at all.
Is he a Stace guy?
yes he is