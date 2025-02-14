Update from the SDGOP; meeting agenda announced, update from the treasurer. Challenges abound for the next crew.

The South Dakota Republican Party has sent out a big update out to Central Committee members this morning around 7:40. So, of course I had it in my hands around 7:45.

What’s the update regarding? The 2025 Winter Meeting where new officers will be chosen, along with the meeting agenda, as well as a report from long-time Treasurer Brett Koenecke, who with law partner Justin Bell tag-teamed the Treasurer’s office for over a decade to – as Brett put it – “to keep us off the front page of the Argus Leader with respect to our business and fundraising and spending.”

First off – here’s the Invite & agenda:

Next is the very interesting letter from Brett to the party in discharge of his duties, which sheds light on what monies the party currently has in their federal account:

“The federal account is subject to federal rules, is all our money, and has $51,762.87 in it. The federal account contains two noteworthy contributions. One is from the trust of a New Jersey man who was killed in a motorcycle accident, the other is our share of joint fundraising with the president. The first is 10,000 and the second is 42,000 and change..“

Literally, every dime that’s currently in the federal account comes from unusual sources that the party won’t see in coming months, and there’s currently a little over $35k in the state account. Likely enough to keep the lights on at a low level this year, but little more.

Here’s where the challenges start. As noted in the letter, the party is on it’s last month for it’s Aristotle fundraising software, where records are kept, so the new group will have to decide whether to keep that software. Then there’s the services of the accounting firm. Then there’s the very important services of the Minneapolis Lawyer specializing in FEC reporting (Reid LeBeau. Reid was a long time- SD TAR/CR and super good guy. I’m sure this was done partially as a labor of love for the SDGOP.)

Speaking of attorneys, the end of Koenecke/Bell as party officers will also likely mark the end of some extremely discounted legal advice from these gentlemen in Pierre which helped the Republican party #1 dominate when it came to legal challenges the party faced, and #2 helped them avoid unforced errors.

I know when I would work on mail pieces for the SDGOP, as well as candidates working through the party, there were times when there was an obligatory “blessing of the mail piece” where things you thought were proper would go into hard stop because of FEC Rules that might not normally apply on what the party can say in print at the state level, but are quite detailed at the federal level, as well as whether the disclaimer needed to be state compliant or federally compliant. It might seem nitpicky, but that immediate knowledge and attention to detail matters. That’s what has kept the party off the FEC radar.

After a decade (or 2) of that kind of on-call legal expertise being at the party’s disposal for literally no-charge, this will be a very significant institutional loss. And the SDGOP will be entering a new era where they’ll likely be doing a lot of guess work, or having to cut a check when they have to get serious about someone needing assurance on what the rules are.

There are so many challenges that the SDGOP faces in the coming months. And of even greater concern, it’s not the challenges they know about. It’s the challenges they don’t know about that will likely trip them up.