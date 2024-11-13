Updates: Senate decision could come in next couple of hours, 2026 Candidate list has begun

Couple of quick updates:
- My contacts in the beltway tell me that the Senate Majority Leader decision could come in the next hour, hour and a half, so keep your fingers crossed and say your prayers that US Senator John Thune will be successful in his election! Governor Noem in the Cabinet, and Senator Thune Leading the Senate – South Dakota is taking over DC!
- I have started the 2026 candidate list in the menu above, so if you hear of anyone out doing some congressional exploring, or letting a trial balloon loose to run for State Auditor, give me a shout! And pay particular attention, because there are several offices where no one is running for anything yet. Lots of opportunities afoot for up and coming politicians.