Updates: Senate decision could come in next couple of hours, 2026 Candidate list has begun

Couple of quick updates:

  • My contacts in the beltway tell me that the Senate Majority Leader decision could come in the next hour, hour and a half, so keep your fingers crossed and say your prayers that US Senator John Thune will be successful in his election!  Governor Noem in the Cabinet, and Senator Thune Leading the Senate – South Dakota is taking over DC!
  • I have started the 2026 candidate list in the menu above, so if you hear of anyone out doing some congressional exploring, or letting a trial balloon loose to run for State Auditor, give me a shout!  And pay particular attention, because there are several offices where no one is running for anything yet. Lots of opportunities afoot for up and coming politicians.

 

