Updating the 2026 Sioux Falls Mayor’s race. Who is in, who is out, and who is new in the conversation?

Back in November, we had previewed one of the biggest contests that will be up in 2026 that isn’t Senate, Congress or Governor; Sioux Falls Mayor. Literally, it’s an executive level job that’s second only to Governor in how many people it touches and the depth of the issues the person in office is forced to address.

How many elected officials have to deal with managing the safety and welfare of over 200,000 people, AND make sure the potholes on the street are filled? It certainly isn’t the state legislature, despite their attempts to do so based on the local control they tried to usurp this session.

As we move closer to that contest, it’s worth checking back in to see how the field is shaping up. A few names seem to have dropped (or just not continued to come up) and new names are popping into the discussion.

Here’s where things sit in the contest which will likely be in June 2026, due to changes in State law. Or November. But I would wager we’re more likely to see it in June. Here’s the field as of March 2025:

Christine Vinatieri Erickson is the early favorite to enter the contest. As CEO of SD Auto Dealers/Trucking Associations and as a former Legislator & Councilwoman, Christine has close ties to the business community, is active in the legislative process (just helping to deliver a big win for her group), and has 8 years’ experience on the Sioux Falls City Council.

is the early favorite to enter the contest. As CEO of SD Auto Dealers/Trucking Associations and as a former Legislator & Councilwoman, Christine has close ties to the business community, is active in the legislative process (just helping to deliver a big win for her group), and has 8 years’ experience on the Sioux Falls City Council. State Representative Greg Jamison’s name has also bubbled up in the race, which would make this potentially his third time at bat after running for mayor in 2014 & 2018. Jamison has been voted into office by Sioux Falls residents for a long, long time in both City Council and State Legislative races. However, the House Republican Minority Whip was also in the position of taking some bad votes in Pierre this year such as voting yes on the lock-up librarians act, which if he does get in, his voting record might draw some heat from potential opponents.

name has also bubbled up in the race, which would make this potentially his third time at bat after running for mayor in 2014 & 2018. Jamison has been voted into office by Sioux Falls residents for a long, long time in both City Council and State Legislative races. However, the House Republican Minority Whip was also in the position of taking some bad votes in Pierre this year such as voting yes on the lock-up librarians act, which if he does get in, his voting record might draw some heat from potential opponents. Erika Beck, Chief of Staff to Mayor Paul TenHaken seems to be out, and former Sanford Executive Micah Aberson is the new name is being floated out there. Aberson, an Augustana grad, had climbed the corporate ladder at Sanford from marketing to being named Executive VP before being bought out in 2021.

is the new name is being floated out there. Aberson, an Augustana grad, had climbed the corporate ladder at Sanford from marketing to being named Executive VP before being bought out in 2021. Joe Batcheller , formerly the president of Downtown Sioux Falls from 2015-2025 has long been mentioned as a possible candidate, and his name continues to come up as one of the more serious contenders contemplating getting into the race.

, formerly the president of Downtown Sioux Falls from 2015-2025 has long been mentioned as a possible candidate, and his name continues to come up as one of the more serious contenders contemplating getting into the race. Current City Councilor Rich Merkouis ‘ name had come up in discussions, as has Marshall Selberg’s . I’m told both seem to be still toying with the idea.

‘ name had come up in discussions, as has . I’m told both seem to be still toying with the idea. And we’re likely to see some of the also-rans enter the contest. Don’t be shocked to see the zombie guy, David Zokaites running just because. Possibly Jordan Deffenbaugh jumps in after his surprisingly spry effort in the at-large race against Richard Thomason in 2024, where he finished 47% to Thomason’s 52%.

Of course, this list will continue to see some shift as time passes, and things develop. But given that it is a congressional level contest in terms of the logistics involved with organizing and running this sort of race, we should expect to see some solidification of the race by the end of the summer.

Stay tuned.