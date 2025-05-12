Thune Joins My View with Lara Trump
“There is a great unity. President Trump and his team, Speaker Johnson in the House, Senate Republicans, realize that if we’re going to use this two years for our majorities – hopefully four – to the ultimate advantage, we’ve got to be able to work together in a way that enables us to get a lot of that agenda across the finish line.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) joined Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump.
2 thoughts on “US Senator John Thune Joins My View with Lara Trump”
“We’ll grift as hard as we can for another two years. If there is anything left after that the Democrats can put it back together like usual.”
So Congress has passed no legislation of substance since Trump became president again and all nominees not withdrawn by Trump have been approved including Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard. I’m not sure that is something to feel proud of.