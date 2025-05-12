US Senator John Thune Joins My View with Lara Trump

Thune Joins My View with Lara Trump

“There is a great unity. President Trump and his team, Speaker Johnson in the House, Senate Republicans, realize that if we’re going to use this two years for our majorities – hopefully four – to the ultimate advantage, we’ve got to be able to work together in a way that enables us to get a lot of that agenda across the finish line.”

Click here or on the picture to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) joined Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump.