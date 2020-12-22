To say that US Senator John Thune’s opinion of an effort to overturn the electoral college vote in Congress is skeptical might be putting it mildly:
Senator John Thune said he knows of no senators who have committed to join an effort by several House Republicans to challenge Biden’s election when Congress convenes Jan. 6 to count certificates of electoral votes, usually a ceremonial process.
“The thing they’ve got to remember is, it’s just not going anywhere. I mean, in the Senate it would go down like a shot dog,” Thune told reporters. “And I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be.”
8 thoughts on “US Senator John Thune skeptical of effort to overturn electoral college vote. “..would go down like a shot dog””
Poor analogy.
Good analogy.
Perhap,s Senator Thune, you could come out of the swamp and join the effort to stop the steal? At least, Senator Thune, allow the evidence to be seen in court. I suggest you consider reading the Georgia Senate findings on what happened in that state. Then visit what happened in PA, AZ, WI, and MI. After reading all of that, tell us you do not believe there was massive fraud and that ALL of those people who testified under oath are lying.
Senator, it is time for you to retire.
Or to be fired! He has turned into the very D.C. swamp creature that SD sent him to replace a number of years ago.
I AGREE! I was born and raised in SFalls. My entire family still reside in Minnehaha or Lincoln Co. I am now in TX, but hope some day to return home to SD. I am following the GREAT STEAL and following SD politicians. There is great evidence that the establishment is taking back the USA, they’ve had enough of Trump working against them, working for US. I am sickened to see that THUNE is part of the establishment. He is NOT working for South Dakotans, who re-elected Trump. At this point, any so-called Republican (or honest Democrat, though their numbers may be few) who is NOT DEMANDING that this EVIDENCE be fairly and objectively investigated….they are PART OF THE SWAMP and they are IN IT TO LINE THEIR OWN POCKETS. They think we will forget, they are (like Obamacare architect Gruber said he was doing…) “relying on the stupidity of the American people”. JMHO
Gee, Vivian, don’t hold back so much! 😉
Who shot the dog?
Pence has said he’ll sign the certification. Game over. Dog died.