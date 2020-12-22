US Senator John Thune skeptical of effort to overturn electoral college vote. “..would go down like a shot dog”

To say that US Senator John Thune’s opinion of an effort to overturn the electoral college vote in Congress is skeptical might be putting it mildly:

Senator John Thune said he knows of no senators who have committed to join an effort by several House Republicans to challenge Biden’s election when Congress convenes Jan. 6 to count certificates of electoral votes, usually a ceremonial process.

“The thing they’ve got to remember is, it’s just not going anywhere. I mean, in the Senate it would go down like a shot dog,” Thune told reporters. “And I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be.”