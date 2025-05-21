US Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: The Fight to Save Ellsworth

The Fight to Save Ellsworth

By Sen. John Thune

On May 13, 2005, the U.S. Department of Defense announced it was recommending South Dakota’s Ellsworth Air Force Base for closure. It was a gut punch for South Dakota. Ellsworth has been a point of pride in our state since World War II. Losing the base would have been devastating to western South Dakota and a significant loss for America’s national security. So, we set out to save it.

In May 2005, I was a freshman senator just five months on the job. Saving Ellsworth was a longshot; history showed we had a 12 percent chance of success. There were just over 100 days from the announcement in May to the final decision in August, and that summer we worked harder than we ever had before.

It was a team effort. Bob Taylor and Qusi Al-Haj on my staff didn’t see much of their families that summer. U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth, Sen. Tim Johnson, and then-Gov. Mike Rounds were all involved. Retired Air Force officers lent their voice and expertise to the cause. And countless local officials, community members, and of course, the 11,000 South Dakotans who came out to the hearing in Rapid City that June were all part of the team.

In the end, we saved Ellsworth by proving that it was too valuable to close. Moving Ellsworth’s B-1s to another base was supposed to save money, but we proved that wouldn’t be the case. We demonstrated that the Pentagon had failed to account for some critical factors in its analysis. Their plan to consolidate all the B-1s at a single base was a major vulnerability. Any issue at that base risked grounding the entire fleet, and consolidation risked overwhelming maintenance and training capacity there.

It turned out that Ellsworth was exactly what the Air Force needed. As retired Air Force Colonel Pat McElgunn testified to the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Commission: “Ellsworth has operational advantages to make it the ideal base for the 21st century.” The commissioners agreed, and they voted 8 to 1 to keep Ellsworth open. And in the years since then, the colonel’s prediction has proved right.

Ellsworth’s B-1s are an asset to our national security. In 2011, B-1s flew from Ellsworth to strike targets in Libya, marking the first time a B-1 fleet launched from the United States to strike overseas targets. Last year, Ellsworth B-1s conducted a first-of-its-kind combat mission: a continuous 31-hour flight from the continental U.S. to the Middle East and back without landing.

After fighting to save Ellsworth, we got right to work building it up to ensure its future would never again be in jeopardy. In 2007, the Air Force Financial Services Center arrived on base. In 2009, the state created the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, which remains a strong partner in promoting the base and local community. In 2012, the 89th Attack Squadron came to the Black Hills to control MQ-9 Reaper drones in combat remotely. After a decade of work following the BRAC threat, we expanded the Powder River Training Complex, nearly quadrupling its size to make it the largest training airspace in the continental United States. And in 2021, the Air Force announced that Ellsworth would officially be Main Operating Base One for the new B-21 Raider, boasting both the schoolhouse and operational squadrons.

Twenty years ago, Ellsworth was said to be a liability. Today, it’s very clear that it’s a national security asset. From BRAC to B-21: that’s the Ellsworth story. And I’m proud to continue to work to support the base and the surrounding community to write the next chapter of this great South Dakota story.

###